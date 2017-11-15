Public art film poem at Inverurie Hospital

Over the past year, the Resonate:Dissminate team of artists have been working with Inverurie Community Hospital staff and the local community, to create a series of art projects across the site.

The second of these exciting projects will be launched on Thursday, November 30 with a public screening of the Public Art Film Poem starring the staff of the hospital and local community members.

Filming took place on the hospital site itself and in the town centre during Inverurie’s monthly Farmer’s Market.

Following on from the success of the first event in Elgin featuring staff from Dr Gray’s, this screening will include the film projected onto the side of the hospital building, a Choir featuring teenage Soloist Eilidh Ross, a spoken word performance by local performance poet Jo Hastie, and music provided by a piper.

Local residents are welcome along to Inverurie Community Hospital on November 30 at 5.30pm, where all the activity will be taking place in the car park at the front of the building.

The trailer for the film can be seen in the Grampian Hospital Arts Trust vimeo channel (vimeo.com/232484543), as well as the Dr Gray’s public art film poem screening (vimeo.com/242193537).

Resonate: Dissminate artist, Mike Inglis, said: “This is one of many exciting events we have planned for the next year as we draw the community back around the hospital and create a vibrant hub for art activities and community projects.”

Resonate:Disseminate is a major initiative by Grampian Hospital Arts Trust, exploring the idea of hospitals becoming cultural.