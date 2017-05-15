Pupils test all-abilities trail at Bennachie

New all-abilities trails at Bennachie have been opened to make the woodlands more welcoming to a wider range of people.

Pupils from St. Andrews School in Inverurie joined Forest Enterprise Scotland staff at Bennachie on Wednesday, May 3 to test the £28,000 upgrades to the Discovery Trail.

Teacher Gillian Duthie, said: “It was the most perfect day. We walked the discovery trail pushing three wheelchairs and it was great to stop halfway at the pond for a rest.

“The trail was perfect and no problems with wheelchairs. Everyone had a fantastic day out and it’s just unfortunate that we couldn’t stay longer!”

The Discovery Trail has been upgraded to an all ability trail with complete resurfacing and the addition of extra seats and rest points.

The opportunity was taken to resurface, and reduce the gradient on part of the Colony Trail at Bennachie improving its accessibility at the same time.