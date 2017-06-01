Purrrfect time to ‘do nothing’ for Big Cat Nap

It’s nearly time to sit back, put your feet up and ‘do nothing’ for the Born Free Foundation’s annual Big Cat Nap.

The Big Cat Nap, which will take place from 3rd to 9th July. highlights the plight of some of the world’s most beautiful and endangered animals through a range of sleep-themed activities.

Using the hashtag #BigCatNap, Born Free received over 500 ‘sleepy selfies’ last year featuring people’s small cats sleeping - just like their big cat cousins do in the wild (up to 23 hours a day!).

This year, the wildlife foundation want to get even more people involved and share their sleepy pet selfies (human involvement optional) on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #BigCatNap.

Not only will people get the chance to share their adorable photographs, but they will also be raising awareness of Born Free’s big cat projects, which support conservation and welfare.

The winning photograph will then be used as the face for next year’s event, just like Lesley Parr’s much loved cat Angharad is the star this year.

For people who want to do something a bit more active, why not organise a ‘wear pyjamas to work or school’ day, a wildlife quiz at a local pub or a sponsored sleepover? Simply unwind, put your paws up and raise money while doing so – easy!

In West Africa, lions are considered to be ‘critically endangered’. With Africa having lost 40% of its lions in the last two decades and only 20,000 remaining today, it is critical that we work towards saving these magnificent animals before it becomes too late.

All money raised through the Big Cat Nap will go directly to supporting Born Free’s big cat projects - helping to protect threatened big cat species in the wild, as well as assisting in the daily care of the charity’s rescued big cats such as Nelson and Ciam.

Nelson and Ciam were recently rescued from suffering an horrendous life behind bars and as an ‘exotic pet’ and have now been rehomed into a spacious, safe and enriching accommodation at the award-winning Shamwari Game Reserve.

Finally, Born Free has been able to take them to their ancestral home of Africa, thanks to generous public support.

Donating is easy, just text ZZZZ13 followed by the amount you would like to donate - £1, £5, £10 etc. to 70070. Born Free will receive 100% of the donation and text messages are free on all networks.

To find out more about the Big Cat Nap and to sign up visit www.bornfree.org.uk/the-big-cat-nap.