Pylon development under the Holyrood spotlight

Liberal Democrat Mike Rumbles is to spearhead a debate in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday on the future of pylon development.

The North East Scotland MSP has called on ministers to use regulations where appropriate to limit the use of overhead pylons in areas of natural beauty, such as around Aberdeenshire’s Bennachie.

It comes after Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSE) confirmed last week they had been told by the National Grid ‘not to proceed’ with the controversial Blackhillock to Kintore project.

Mr Rumbles said: "I am delighted that the campaign has been successful in highlighting the environmental damage this could do to our area of Aberdeenshire, and that we now have moratorium on the proposed development.

“However, SSE have signalled that this does not necessarily mean the end of the project. There will be a continuing need to expand the capacity of the network in the North of Scotland and the National Grid could revisit these plans again in not too distant future.

“That is why the Scottish Government must take this opportunity to look at how large-scale projects, like the Blackhillock to Kintore transmission line, are delivered and how they impact on our iconic landscapes and the surrounding communities."