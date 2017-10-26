Refurbishment boost for Fly Cup

An Inverurie charity is undergoing a build project with the aim of growing and developing their much needed learning centre.

Fly Cup Catering have embarked on a £213k refurbishment project to create an environmentally friendly and fit for purpose SQA learning centre within its current premises at Burghmuir Circle.

CEO Denise Belshaw said: “Due to the growth in the number of trainees we support within our coffee shop, kitchen and bakery the Directors of Fly Cup recognised the need to expand and diversify our training programmes.

“To that end, we have been planning for a couple of years how best to utilise the building and provide a service not only to our trainees and the customers using the coffee shop, but also to the wider public, organisations and businesses.”

During the summer Fly Cup Catering was awarded grant funding to the value of £213k from Scottish Rural Development Programme, (LEADER) and The Robertson Trust.

The build project, which started at the end of September, is now well underway and when complete will incorporate the installation of a lift, petitioning of the upper floor space into two areas, new toilet and servery on the upper floors, and an extension to the mezzanine to allow for extra space.

The front of the building will have a new entrance and toilet area for trainees on the lower floor, and allowing for economic and energy efficiency purposes the replacement of windows throughout the downstairs café area, along with a new heating and cooling system.

Denise added: “It is intended that Fly Cup business, including trainees’ days will continue as normal.

“I am aware that there is a little disruption but all the team at Fly Cup will aim to make the impact as calm as possible, with information being given to everyone as and when it becomes available.

“So far, trainees have coped with the various changes to their routine very well, and are excited each day to see the development and enjoy looking at the new petitions and floors appearing where they weren’t before.

“The coffee shop is open as normal, Monday to Saturday, and we are so pleased that our customers join in the excitement of our growth, with everyone interested to see the plans and hear how things are progressing.”