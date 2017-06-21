Researchers to look into flooding impacts

Researchers at the James Hutton Institute and the University of Aberdeen are collaborating on a three-year research project which will assess the long-term impacts of flooding on individuals and communities.

Two areas of North-East Scotland hit by flooding in December 2015 and January 2016, the Port Elphinstone and Kintore area and Ballater, will be focus of the study.

Research is getting underway in the North-East of Scotland that intends to advance understanding of future responses to flooding and make recommendations on how support for individual and community resilience may be enhanced in the event of future flooding.

It will produce practical recommendations to the Scottish Government and agencies that provide advice and practical assistance to communities during the aftermath of flooding and other extreme events.

Previous research in Scotland about the impacts of flooding has only considered short-term impacts.

The new project, funded by the Scottish Government’s Centre for Research Excellence in Water, CREW, will over a three year period involve repeated visits to residents and businesses to track long-term impacts of floods.

The first phase of research is almost complete in Ballater and will soon be commencing in the Port Elphinstone and Kintore area.

Ballater was selected as a case study because it had not been severely flooded in living memory.

The second case study area, Port Elphinstone and Kintore, has experienced repeated flooding in recent years.

The two case study areas were both severely affected by the winter flooding over a year ago.

The research team will interview those who were affected by flooding in the winter of 2016, in order to gather experiences of the prelude to, immediate aftermath and longer term impacts of the flooding.

With interviewee’s permission, interviews will be conducted in the coming months and again in 2018 and 2019 to allow the researchers to understand in detail the long term impacts of the flooding.

The researchers will consider how the resilience of individuals and communities differs between those affected by flooding for the first time, and others who have been affected by multiple floods over a number of years.

To find out more about the project email floodingimpact@hutton.ac.uk.