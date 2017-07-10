Rotary Clubs launch annual Mini raffle fundraiser

Rotary Clubs around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have launched a popular annual car raffle which will see one lucky winner drive away with a Mini in the New Year.

Run by 22 Rotary Clubs, the raffle will again raise funds for leading north-east cancer charity CLAN Cancer Support.

More than £54,000 was raised by the raffle in 2016, with the net funds raised shared between CLAN, which receives the majority of the funds, and the Rotary Clubs who in turn use their share to help other charities in the area.

Alan Pirie, of the Aberdeen and North East Rotary Clubs, said: “We are delighted to partner with CLAN Cancer Support again for this year’s raffle, continuing the strong partnership we have with the charity.

“Our members will be selling raffle tickets at events across the north-east throughout the year and it is so rewarding to be involved in this fundraising campaign which supports a very important cause.”

Dr Colette Backwell, chief executive of CLAN, said: “The Mini raffle is a very important part of our annual fundraising campaign and is always very well supported throughout communities across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland, which we are hugely grateful for.

“The Rotary Clubs around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are such an incredible support each year, their dedication and kindness really does make all the difference.

“The raffle draw is made at the Bon Accord Centre on Christmas Eve each year and it’s fantastic to be able to deliver the news to the winner as an extra festive surprise.

“Anyone interested in buying tickets for the raffle can pop into any CLAN Centre or charity shop, or contactfundraising@clanhouse.org.”

This year’s Mini has been part-sponsored by Kore Solutions, Intellicore, Empire HR and Eyecandy Graphics.

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer. CLAN aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.

Based in Aberdeen, the charity covers the whole of north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. CLAN has a presence in Ballater, Banchory, Elgin, Buckie, Inverurie, Fraserburgh, Lossiemouth, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Turriff, Kirkwall and Lerwick.

For more information about CLAN Cancer Support, please call (01224) 647 000 or visit: www.clanhouse.org.