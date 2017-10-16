Royal visit at Thainstone Centre

Farmers received a pleasant surprise from HRH The Duke of Rothesay who visited the Thainstone Centre, Inverurie last Friday.

The Prince visited the centre to show his support for the agricultural industry, which is experiencing a difficult harvest situation and seasonal livestock sales impacted by the recent bad weather.

HRH The Duke of Rothesay meeting Aberdeenshire farmers John Sim, Ian Pirie and Roddy Scarborough

During the visit, he was introduced to crofters from Shetland and Lewis who were attending the special show and sale of Shetland and West Highland and suckled calves at the weekly Friday auction.

He also met with local customers and members to hear their stories.

HRH The Duke of Rothesay toured the centre viewing the livestock penned areas, auction ring during a live cattle sale, and met with several of the group’s staff members.

Pete Watson, Chairman of ANN Group, said: “We were delighted to welcome HRH The Duke of Rothesay to Thainstone Centre and show him around our fantastic facilities.

“We appreciate his interest in our auction business and empathy for the farming industry which is currently experiencing a challenging period.”