School to host Summer Fayre

The Inverurie Market Place PTA will host a Summer Fayre at the school this Friday (June 23).

The event will run from 6.30-8.30pm.

There will be a tea tent, Teddy Bear tombola, homebakes, BBQ, Disco Dome, bouncy castle and slide, zorbs, a visit from special guests Micky and Minnie, and stalls including the Gardening Club who will run a Fairy Garden competition.

There will also be fun games and prizes up for grabs with £50 on offer with Show me the Money.

To top it all off there will be a Silent Auction with some amazing star items, including a round of Golf for four at Oldmeldrum.

Entry is free and all are welcome.