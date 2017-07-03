Scottish SPCA caring for swiftlet siblings for first time

The Scottish SPCA is caring for almost 1,000 birds at their National Wildlife Rescue Centre this wildlife week.

The birds are now being rehabilitated at the charity’s wildlife facilities in Fishcross.

Centre Manager Colin Seddon said: “We’ve treated many birds already this season and currently have 356 garden birds in our care and for the first time ever we’re caring for swiftlet siblings.

“Swifts are prehistoric birds who can spend up to ten months completely airborne, even sleeping and eating in the air.

“The birds will hunt at roughly 25mph and drink by gliding over water and taking sips. Remarkably, swiftlets can adapt their bodies when food is scarce, the chicks will go cold and inactive, and they will survive for days without eating, most baby birds can only last a few hours without food.”

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.