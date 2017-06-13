Scouts target on expedition

Daviot and Oldmeldrum Explorer Scout Unit are set to start a mammoth fundraising campaign to raise money for their 2018 volunteer expedition to Uganda.

The start of this fundraising will be a fun and games stall at the Meldrum Sports on Saturday, June 17 including a fun archery target competition.

Around ten leaders/helpers and ten explorer scouts from the Daviot and Oldmeldrum area plan to spend two weeks in July 2018 helping build a new Scout Hall and Staff Room and also volunteer at the Ruhanga Development School in SW Uganda.

During the expedition they will also participate in joint activities with the local scout group based at the school.

Explorer Scout, Lewis Kaye said: “After working on some small projects on our campsite that showed how well we could work as a team we felt volunteering on a larger build project would be a good idea.”

Fundraising is needed for two aspects, £10,000 for the actual build cost which will be spent on buying local materials and hiring local labour for the build, and a further £10,000 is needed for travel and accommodation costs for the scout volunteers.

All monies raised for the build will be donated to Uganda Lodge Community Projects (ULCP) to procure the local materials and labour for the build.

Remaining monies will go toward the travel/accommodation costs of the volunteers.

A “My donate” page will be accessible at www.domexplorersabp.org.uk.