Silver Band Show delight

A crowd of 80 people thoroughly enjoyed an evening of musical entertainment in Insch Parish Church recently.

The show, held on Sunday, September 10, featured music provided by the Keith & District Silver Band.

The music ranged from Scottish flavoured medleys to favourites from the Musicals, from classical Band tunes to music from popular classical pieces.

Half time was also thoroughly enjoyed in the Church Hall by everyone, including the band, with tea and coffee along with lots of home bakes provided by FROM Scotland supporters.

Around £1,000 was raised on the night and FROM Scotland Trustees would like to thank everyone involved for their support, especially Rev Dr Kay Gauld from Insch Parish Church, who enthusiastically welcomed everyone to a wonderful evening of entertainment.