SMG Europe to manage Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre

Aberdeen City Council has appointed SMG Europe to manage the existing AECC (Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre) ahead of a move to its new purpose-built home near Aberdeen International Airport in 2019.

The partnership follows last year’s announcement that SMG Europe has been awarded preferred bidder status to manage, operate and programme the new £333million complex.

The new state-of-the art venue will include: a 12,500 capacity arena with a moveable stage, hospitality boxes and club lounge, 50,000m2 of flexible exhibition space, conference centre, three hotels and its very own energy centre.

John Sharkey, SMG executive vice president of European Operations, said: “SMG’s expertise in driving multi-purpose exhibition, conference and entertainment content is second to none and we’re delighted to bring this portfolio of experience, international industry contacts and innovative thinking to both the existing and new AECC.”

The new AECC is forecast to generate 600 new jobs during the construction period, contribute an additional 4.5million visitors, £113million of visitor spend and £63million net GVA to the Scottish economy by 2025 and is the key element of Aberdeen City Council’s £1billion transformational infrastructure and culture plans to grow the Granite City economy.

SMG Europe is a wholly owned subsidiary of SMG, the worldwide leader in venue management. Celebrating 40 years in 2017, SMG at its core is a venue management company which delivers world-class venues on behalf of stakeholders we serve. SMG Europe is the UK’s biggest arena venue manager and operates Manchester Arena, first direct Arena Leeds and Metro Radio Arena Newcastle.