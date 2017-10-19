Social care charity opens new Aberdeenshire office

National social care charity Community Integrated Care marked the official opening of their new Aberdeenshire Office with a special celebratory Open Day earlier this month.

Community Integrated Care is one of the UK’s largest health and social care charities, supporting people with a variety of support needs including learning disabilities, autism, mental health concerns, age-related needs and dementia.

The new office, which is based in Thainstone, Inverurie, is home to the charity’s newly-formed North Scotland team, which adds extra resource to the region following its expansion into Moray and Highlands, stretching from Aberdeenshire as far as Thurso in Caithness.

The event on Friday, October 6 brought together staff, people supported and their families, local commissioners and partner organisations who enjoyed a tour of the new facilities, before a special presentation that explored the charity’s long history of supporting people in North Scotland.

Guests also heard from Sarah Cormack from Care Management Services, who spoke passionately about their partnership with Community Integrated Care which sees the charity deliver specialist support to people with acquired brain injuries and spinal injuries in Inverness.

Jayne Findlay, Community Integrated Care’s Head of Service for North Scotland, said: “2018 marks 20 years of Community Integrated Care supporting people in Aberdeenshire, and what better way to mark this than with such a fantastic development in the region.”

“With extra resource in HR, Quality and Training for North Scotland, the support we provide in the region is better than ever. It’s a really exciting time and our open day has been a fantastic celebration of what we’ve achieved and our plans for the future.”