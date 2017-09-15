Sports Centre shortlisted for National Fitness Award

Garioch Sports Centre has been shortlisted in the UK’s biggest free-to- enter fitness awards and are in the running for a prestigious national award.

The club has been shortlisted in the Regional Gym Of The Year Scotland category at the National Fitness Awards, an annual event which recognises excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country.

The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading fitness industry magazine Workout, with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport, and in each category up to seven finalists have been selected, who will now go through to the next stage of the judging process where they will be out to impress by showcasing first hand the great work going on in their clubs.

Trophies will then be handed out a glittering awards ceremony on Friday, December 1 at The Athena in Leicester.

Garioch Sports Centre’ Co-General Manager Kevin Bonarius said: “We are absolutely over the moon to be shortlisted, to be getting national recognition for what we are delivering here is fantastic.”