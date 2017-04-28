Step forward for Inverurie’s Business Improvement District plans

Ballot notices heralding the forthcoming vote on the exciting Business Improvement District (BID) Proposal go out this week.

Ballot papers will be sent to 199 businesses in the BID area of Aberdeenshire's most proactive town.

“We are INverurie” is the banner under which the Inverurie BID’s Steering Committee is seeking to bring the efforts of the many volunteer groups and organisations in the town together in order to maximise their impact and effect.

Ian Sinclair, Chair of the ‘We are INverurie’ Steering Committee said: “This week sees a very exciting milestone reached in our 12 month planning process for the Inverurie BID Project with the issue of the BID Ballot notification letters now out.”

He added: “The Ballot date is just under two months away on the 22nd June, and we are delighted with the response so far from the businesses owners in the BID area, as well as many others in the wider Inverurie area who are very supportive of the positive effect a BID would have on the town and beyond.”

Ashley Wilson, BID Co-ordinator explained that the Inverurie BID will promote Inverurie town centre as a place to visit and invest in, attract more customers and increase the number and scale of promotional events as well as provide an enjoyable place to visit both day and night.

Ian added: “Our BID will help businesses make cost savings and provide a strong supportive voice for the town centre businesses and organisations and help deliver a cleaner, more attractive town centre. Ultimately, we want to keep Inverurie at the forefront of the most attractive places to live, work, visit and do business in Aberdeenshire.”

Ashley said: “We are delighted to have support pledged from VisitScotland, VisitAberdeenshire and Abellio already as well as Aberdeenshire Council.

She added: “This weekend we are supporting our partner Tesco Inverurie with their Cancer Research UK event organised by Tesco nationally by encouraging local businesses to also ‘Paint the Town pINk’ along with Tesco Inverurie. This collaborative approach to support businesses is key to the BID’s plans.”

For more information on Inverurie’s BID plans visit: www.weareinverurie.co.uk.