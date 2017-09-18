Still time to help change the life of a vulnerable child

People in Aberdeenshire are being reminded there is still time to apply to the Children’s Panel.

The National Convener of Children’s Hearings Scotland (CHS) today (September 18) appealed to those interested in the volunteering role to apply via the website before the September 26 deadline.

Men in particular are being encouraged to consider becoming a panel member – as more men of all ages are needed to ensure the required gender balance needed for each children’s hearing.

New panel members are sought each year ensure the system continues to offer the best support for troubled or at risk children and young people who are in need of care, or have offended.

Those with compassion, empathy and the ability to listen are being urged to consider volunteering – no qualifications are required as full training is given to those selected.

Panel members have shared their experiences and motivations for joining the Children’s Panel as part of this year’s recruitment drive and today Boyd McAdam, National Convener, CHS, emphasised that people of all ages and backgrounds have something to offer.

Boyd McAdam said: “There is no such thing as a typical panel member. The diversity of our volunteers is what makes the Children’s Panel both unique and effective.

“There is a considerable time commitment involved, but having the opportunity to play a part in helping turn around the life of a child or young person can be hugely rewarding.

“I would urge those who have considered joining the panel and especially men, to find out more and apply ahead of the deadline. Your involvement could help change many lives for the better.”

Applicants need to be 18 or over. The deadline for applications is September 26, 2017. To find out more about becoming a panel member, or to apply online visit www.childrenspanelscotland.org.