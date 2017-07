The MSD Summer School ended with two performances on Friday, July 9.

A total of 20 young people aged 8 to 18 performed Charles Barron’s piece, ‘Grave Matters’.

Drama was taught by Rhona Mitchell and Olivia Watt, with choreography by former student, Scott Armstrong, who has since trained at Mountview Theatre School.

A lot of fun was had, and parents and friends enjoyed the performances.