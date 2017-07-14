Talent shines at dance show

Inverurie Town Hall was awash with colour and music recently as North Aberdeenshire Dance Academy (NADA) held its biennial dance show.

With a theme of “Dance to your Future” the youngsters showed their talent performing 40 pieces ranging from classical ballet to tap, disco and freestyle with several superb modern pieces and a few musical items thrown in.

The show was brought to the stage by Principles Kerrie Bruce and Hilary Caldwell of the industry approved Academy which offers dance teaching to pupils and also to existing dance teachers wishing to upgrade qualifications.

There was also a special routine by some of the “dancing mums” as a tribute to one of the mums, Anne Bridgeford, who died last year with a view to raising money for Target Ovarian Cancer.

Kerrie said: “When Milly Hughes approached us to do something in memory of Anne, whose daughter Ailsa is in her final year with us, we were all in agreement that we should do a parents dance.”

Speaking at the final rehearsal, Milly said: “My daughter and Ailsa have grown up as dance friends and Anne was one of the mums who met up every Saturday for coffee and chat as the girls went off to dance.

“Thats been going on for many years but as the girls now head off to university we wanted to do something to celebrate Anne’s life and raise some money. We have already raised £1,000 but we also want to raise awareness of this horrible cancer.“