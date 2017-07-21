Team complete fundraising trek

Have your say

A group of Directors and staff from JM Taylor Financial Services reached the summit of Ben Nevis for charity recently.

Money raised will be split between Inverurie-based Fly Cup Catering and Scottish Action on Mental Health.

The team prepared for six months with walks at Scotly, Bennachie, Clachnaben and Lochnagar before tackling the highest peak in the UK.

Despite awful weather conditions, the team made it to the top and enjoyed a celebration afterwards.

Managing Director Alex Benson said: “It was a great team effort with everyone pulling together. It was a great team building exercise and a cracking weekend.”

Operations Director Kelly Creighton added: “Most of us were not in the habit of doing any regular exercise and had very little walking or climbing background.

“Everyone was elated to finally complete the challenge.”