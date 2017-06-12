TGP to host AGM and Summer Forum

The Garioch Partnership (TGP) is hosting an event for its members and other community representatives tonight in Inverurie.

This event will combine the partnership’s fifth AGM with a presentation from Development Worker Dawn Brown on “Resilience and Strong Communities”.

The Garioch Partnership was established in January 2012, to support the people and communities in the Garioch Area with projects of all sizes, both existing and new, by enabling and encouraging, and using the skills and enthusiasm of local people.

There is now one full-time Development Worker and a part-time Administrator/Researcher and over 90 community groups have joined the partnership and benefit from the networking and other opportunities it has brought to the area.

The role of the partnership is wide-ranging and involves working with community groups, statutory agencies and Community Planning Partners on local and Aberdeenshire wide issues, helping to advance sustainable economic, social and environmental development projects and increasingly helping to identify opportunities within the social economy leading to future sustainability.

TGP provide information, advice, and support to community groups and social enterprises; non-members as well as members, this can be providing a single piece of advice or information or it can be ongoing support with more complex issues.

In 2016/17 the partnership has assisted four Garioch organisations to either change their legal status to become SCIOs or to establish a new SCIO; enabling them to access a wider range of funding streams.

Since January 2014, we have directly assisted with a number of successful funding applications, with the funding drawn down now topping £205k, with ongoing support to a number of organisations who are now looking at larger amounts through LEADER and the Big Lottery.

TGP also administer the Community Initiative Grant scheme, which allows groups based in the Garioch area to apply for funding of up to £750.

In 2016/17, 21 groups shared a total of £15,650 and applications for 2017/18 are now being received.

Further information is available on the partnership’s website or from info@gariochpartnership.org.uk.

The AGM and Summer Forum will be held tonight (Monday, June 12) at 7pm at the Garioch Heritage Centre.

To RSVP email info@gariochpartnership.org.uk.