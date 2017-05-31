The hunt is on for Inverurie’s Best Gardens

Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group is proud to announce that entry forms are now available for the Inverurie Best Garden Competition 2017.

This showcase annual event is now in its thirteenth year and is proving popular with residents and businesses alike.

The categories are: small front garden; large front garden, hanging basket or container; sheltered housing or retirement home; low-maintenance garden; fruit and vegetable garden; business premises; non-commercial premises; and place of worship.

John Glover, IEI chairperson, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for the local community to get involved in making the town look vibrant, whilst receiving the praise and recognition they deserve for their efforts in maintaining wonderful front gardens.

“The aim of the Inverurie Best Garden Competition is to draw attention to the contribution that Inverurie gardeners make to the visual quality of the town and to encourage others to do the same”.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 21 and entry forms are available from GPH Builders Merchants, Watson’s Garden and Hardware Centre, Inverurie Garden Centre and Inverurie Library.

There is no entry fee.