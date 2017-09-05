Thistle Ladies enjoy clay pigeon shoot

A group of ladies met at Thainstone House Hotel last month for the first of several planned Thistle Ladies Shooting Club Open Days.

Organised in conjunction with Henderson Country Sports, proprietor and club founder, Frank Henderson and fellow instructor, David Burgess, helped the ladies try their hand at shooting the clays.

The Thistle Ladies Club is offering the opportunity for women to meet up and try something new in what has been predominately seen as a male-dominated activity.

Frank said: “We were really impressed with the number of clays hit and whether simply as a hobby or for those who wish to progress further with clay pigeon shooting, it is an excellent way to meet new people and get out in the fresh air.”

The next shoot will be on Sunday, September 10 at Mountblairy, Turriff.

For details visit www.the-thistle-ladies-shooting-club.com or call 07990 524495.