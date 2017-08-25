Top 10 strangest things left on a train

What do season tickets, bikes and kittens all have in common? They’re all things which have been left on ScotRail trains and at railway stations.

Every month, the ScotRail Alliance operates 60,000 train services and takes hundreds of thousands of people - and their belongings - all across Scotland.

Sadly, despite the polite requests from our staff, not everyone takes all their luggage and personal belongings with them when they leave the train.

Hundreds of items each month are handed into the central lost property office in Glasgow’s Queen Street station, including phones, wallets, and high-value season tickets - but many are never claimed. To encourage people to come and collect their lost items, and not leave them behind in the first place – we have released a list of the 10 strangest things left in our carriages and on our platforms.

Rob Shorthouse, ScotRail Alliance communications director, said: “While it’s always great when we can reunite lost property with its rightful owner, it’s much better for the customer not to lose it in the first place.

“As much as we’ve enjoyed compiling this list, we’re asking customers to spare a couple of seconds, and look before they leave.”

Top 10 strangest things left on trains:

1. Season tickets

2. Phones

3. Glasses

4. Car keys

5. Skateboards

6. Bikes

7. Fancy dress

8. False teeth

9. Kittens

10. Wheelchairs