Top price for heavy commercials at Collective Auction

Thousands of buyers and sellers were attracted to Thainstone Centre on Saturday for the North East’s largest collective auction.

More than 2,700 lots of general plant, machinery, vehicles and equipment were on offer at the live and online event, with 80 percent selling on the day.

Attracting an estimated 2,500 registered bidders, as well as many online bidders throughout the UK and Europe, the event takes place eight times a year and is led by the Thainstone Specialist Auctions and Aberdeen & Northern Marts teams.

The event’s top price was achieved in the heavy commercials section for a Scania 124 420 8x4 Beavertail recovery lorry which realised £26,200.

In addition to achieving top price, this section was particularly notable with further prices including £14,000 for a 2010 DAF CF 75.360 6x2 kerbside recycler and £10,800 for a 2012 Mitsubishi Canter 7C15. The tractor and plant section was also successful achieving £20,600 for a 2007 New Holland T7040 tractor, £18,000 for a 2008 JCB 3CX digger and £14,500 for a Dieci Icarus 14M tele handler.

Top prices for light commercials and 4x4s included £7,600 for a 2012 Vauxhall Movano F3500 CDTi, £7,500 for a 2010 VW T3 Transporter van 140 TDi SWB and £7,500 for a 2011 VW Bluebird minibus. Trailers, caravans and containers also realised a top price of £7,300 for a Chieftain Tri-axle trailer.

The farm machinery and equipment section achieved a top price of £8,500 for a KV 6 furrow plough, followed by £6,000 for a Bunning 12T muck spreader and £4,600 for a KV Taarup 9578C twin rotor rake.

Mark Barrack, Head of Specialist Auctions at ANM Group, said: “This was our fifth collective auction of the year, and another great success. We welcomed a fantastic turnout of buyers and sellers on the day, brought together by our extensive and varied selection of plant, machinery and equipment, and benefitting from the competitive price discovery mechanism of an auction, which ensures the true value of lots on the day.

“Our collective auctions also continue to attract a diverse, global audience. Through our online bidding system, i-Bidder, equipment has been purchased internationally from a range of countries including Austria, Holland, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland, which is testament to the confidence and trust our customers have in our auction system.”

The next plant, machinery and equipment sale is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 from 9am.

Consignors are encouraged to advise of their entries as soon as possible to receive maximum exposure to potential buyers.

For entries, please contact Alan Hutcheon for agricultural implements and machinery on 01467 623711 or John Roy for plant, machinery, tractors, 4x4s and light and heavy commercials on 01467 623863.