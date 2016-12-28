Cycle parking to be expanded at station

The ScotRail Alliance has announced that it will create more cycle spaces at Inverurie Station.

The number of spaces for bikes at Inverurie has more than doubled, increasing its capacity by 34 spaces to 56.

It means that since the start of the Abellio franchise, ScotRail has installed more than 800 additional cycle parking spaces across the network.

The new spaces are part of a strategy by the train operator to encourage more passengers to see cycling as an efficient and healthy mode of transport and to use bicycles as part of their daily commute to and from the station.

The spaces will complement ScotRail’s Bike & Go scheme, which allows customers to travel by train and also hire a bike at their destination to use around the area.

It is hoped that improving facilities and providing easier ways to switch modes of transport will increase demand for sustainable travel options such as cycling, an ambition supported by Aberdeenshire Council and Nestrans, the transport partnership for the region.

Joost Mortier, Abellio’s project director for transport integration at ScotRail said: “By investing in high quality cycle parking we aim to make it easier for customers to make healthy, sustainable choices for their journey to and from the station.”

Nestrans Chair, Councillor Ramsay Milne, said: “Nestrans is delighted to see the installation of these very worthwhile facilities, which contribute to making the region a more cycle-friendly place.”