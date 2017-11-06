Have your say on bus proposals

Stagecoach is inviting customers across the area to provide feedback on new bus timetable proposals to commence from January 2018.

The local bus operator has continued to assess and review the network, looking at the punctuality, reliability and usage of the routes.

Proposals include the introduction of more express X37 journeys to Inverurie, reducing journey times.

Customers travelling between Inverurie and Aberdeen will continue to benefit from buses every 30 minutes Monday to Friday, with one of these journeys becoming a more direct service making journeys between Inverurie and the ARI 20 minutes faster.

Minor timing revisions will be made to service 10 and will continue to serve Inverurie maintaining the frequency of three buses an hour between Aberdeen and Inverurie.

Meanwhile Service 62 will continue to operate between Ellon and Aberdeen at peak times however this service will be reduced to only serve Aberdeen to Ellon Park and Ride during the day.

Connections from Aberdeen to Ellon Estates can still be made by connecting at the P&R to service 254/54 or by using services 60, 61, 67 or 68 from Aberdeen.

Consultation events will be held at Inverurie Morrisons on Tuesday, November 7 from 3-8pm, and Ellon Park & Ride on Monday, November 13 from 7-11.30am.

The proposed timetables and network maps are now available to view at stagecoachbus.com and all feedback is welcomed to nscotmarketing@stagecoachbus.com.

All feedback received by November 17 will be considered ahead of plans being finalised.