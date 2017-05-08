Motorists advised to be aware of overnight resurfacing works

Overnight resurfacing works will be carried out at the A96 Kintore Bypass on the Westbound carriageway through the Tavelty Junction starting tonight (Monday, May 8)

The improvements will involve resurfacing a lane of the westbound carriageway.

This section of the A96 is used by almost 23,000 vehicles every day and the investment will address any cracks or potholes in the surface, creating a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

The overnight works are programmed to last for five nights, starting each night at 7.30pm until 6.30am the following morning.

To keep roadworkers as well as motorists safe during the improvements a 10mph convoy system will be in place overnight during working hours, with the convoy lifted during the daytime.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “The investment from Transport Scotland will allow us to address any defects in this section of the A96 to create a smooth, improved road surface for road users.

“We’ve taken steps to carry out the works overnight to limit the impact of this scheme to motorists, and our teams will look to do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date journey information and leaving extra time to complete their journey.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @trafficscotland.

Materials removed from the existing carriageway will be recycled using SEPA approved methods.

The works are being carried out by Breedon Aggregates Ltd and WJ on behalf of BEAR Scotland.

Works have been planned in consultation with Aberdeenshire Council and Police Scotland.