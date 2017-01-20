MSP urges Scotrail to improve access

Mike Rumbles MSP has called on Scotrail to improve disabled access at Insch Railway Station.

While giving evidence in the rural affairs committee meeting on Wednesday, Phil Verster, David Dickson and Angus Thom of Scotrail Alliance outlined plans to improve the Huntly to Aberdeen network.

However, despite Network Rail plans to directly invest in Insch station, Mr Rumbles raised concerns that there are no specific plans to improve access to the platform.

He said: “Local campaigners have been calling for disabled access to both platforms, but they’ve hit a brick wall.

“Improvements to the Huntly to Aberdeen service have been promised by the Scottish Government, Network Rail and Scotrail, but progress has been sluggish or non-existent in most cases.

“A small investment now could make a vast difference to passengers and the viability of the station. It would be absurd to let this opportunity pass by.

“The Scottish Government have ignored our public transport needs in the North East for years. They must take a serious look at modernising our infrastructure to ensure it’s fit-for-purpose.”