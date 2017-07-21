Newmachar Church Road to close for three weeks

The Newmachar Church Road will close at the B977 near Parkhill for around three weeks from Monday to allow the installation of permanent safety barriers.

The works form part of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty (AWPR/B-T) project.

The diversion will be sign-posted.

Road users intending to travel north through Parkhill should use the B977 Echt to Balmedie Road to Goval and then A947 Aberdeen-Banff road, re-joining Newmachar Church Road south of Newmachar. The reverse route should be used for those travelling towards Parkhill.

Alternatively, road users travelling east can use the B977 Echt-Balmedie Road to Muirton, the B999 Aberdeen-Tarves Road and then the U24C to re-join Newmachar Church Road. The reverse route can also be used for those travelling towards Parkhill.

Access for local residents and businesses will be maintained.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We understand the importance of this road to the local community but it is necessary to close the road so that permanent barriers can be safely installed by the contractor.

“The closure has been timed to take place during the school holidays to minimise any inconvenience experienced by road users.

“We would like to encourage those drivers who would consider using Newmachar Church Road at this location to plan their journeys in advance. They should also consider leaving earlier than they would normally so that they can reach their destination safely and on time.

"We thank road users in advance for their patience during this period."

The road is expected to close from 6am on Monday, July 24.