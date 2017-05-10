Resurfacing work to begin on A96

Overnight resurfacing works will be carried out at the A96 at three different sites between Inverurie and Blackburn starting tomorrow night (Thursday, May 11).

The three sites include East of Thainstone Roundabout, Inverurie Roundabout to the River Don Bridge and a section of the A96 at Kinellar to Broomhill.

The improvements will follow on from works currently underway at Tavelty Junction near Inverurie, due to finish tonight (Wednesday).

Work will involve resurfacing the carriageway at these three sections of the A96, which is used by almost 23,000 vehicles every day and will address cracks or potholes in the surface at these three locations to create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

The overnight works will begin each night at 7.30pm until 6.30am the following morning.

The planned dates are as follows: A96 East of Thainstone Roundabout 11-16 May, A96 Inveruie Roundabout to River Don Bridge 17–23 May and A96 Kinellar to Broomhill Roundabout, wesbound 24–30 May.

To keep roadworkers as well as motorists safe during the improvements a 10mph convoy system will be in place overnight during working hours, with the convoy lifted during the daytime.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “The investment from Transport Scotland will help the A96 to operate safely for many years to come.

“We’ve taken steps to carry out the works overnight to limit the impact of this scheme to motorists, and our teams will look to do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date journey information and leaving extra time to complete their journey.”