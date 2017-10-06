Resurfacing work to begin on roundabouts

Resurfacing work on the A96 Blackhall and Inverurie roundabouts will begin this Sunday for six nights.

The project will involve resurfacing the entire carriageway of the two roundabouts.

The investment from Transport Scotland will address any defects in the road surface, including any potholes, creating a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

The works will begin on Sunday, October 8 for three nights first at Blackhall Roundabout before moving to Inverurie Roundabout from Wednesday, October 11 for another three nights.

The resurfacing will take place each night from 7.30pm until 6.30am the following morning.

To keep road workers and the travelling public safe during the improvements a 10mph convoy system and temporary traffic lights will be in operation during working hours.

The traffic management will be lifted outside of working hours during the daytime, however a speed limit of 30mph will be in place as traffic will be running over a temporary road surface.

There will be a requirement to close Blackhall Road, Elphinstone Road and B993 Kemnay Roads for short periods during the works at both roundabouts with diversions to allow the areas to be resurfaced beyond these roads. The road markings on the carriageways will be renewed.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “The investment from Transport Scotland will remove defects in this section of the A96 to create a safer, smoother and improved road surface for road users.

“We’ve scheduled the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption. Our teams will look to do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date journey information and leave extra time to complete their journey and follow the diversions.”