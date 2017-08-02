Road to close this weekend for AWPR work

The C89C Chapel of Stoneywood to Fairly Road is expected to close at its junction with the U90C Tulloch Road this weekend.

The road will be closed to enable the contractor for the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty (AWPR/B-T) project to undertake surfacing works.

It is anticipated that the road will close at 8pm on Friday, August 4 and it is expected to reopen at around 6am on Monday, August 7.

Due to the location of this closure and its interface with the public road network, there will be a number of diversionary routes in place depending on the road user’s intended direction of travel.

All diversions will be sign-posted.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “This coming weekend will see the temporary closure of the C89C Chapel of Stoneywood to Fairley Road at its junction with the U90C Tulloch Road.

“This road is a well-used commuter route and the contractor has timed this closure to minimise the impact it may have on road users.

“However, we would like to encourage those drivers who would consider using this route at weekends to plan their journey in advance.

“They should also give themselves additional travelling time so that they can reach their destination safely and on time.”

“We thank road users and the local community in advance for their patience during this period.”