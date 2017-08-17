Tributes to former Garioch councillor

Council leaders have paid tribute to former Aberdeenshire councillor Patricia Oddie, who died on Wednesday.

She represented West Garioch for the Conservatives from her election in May, 2012, until she stood down on health grounds ahead of the May elections.

Mrs Oddie was on the social work and housing committee and was a substitute member of the then education learning and leisure committee. She was also involved with the sustainability sub-committee.

Colleagues said was well respected within her community as a hardworking and committed member who always did the best for the people of West Garioch.

She has been described by those close to her as “a lovely and truly inspirational lady with great drive and determination to help

anyone she could”. Her skill at finding common ground has also been praised.

In tribute, council leader Jim Gifford said: “Patricia was an incredibly kind and thoughtful lady and I know she loved her time serving as a councillor.

“She was a great asset to our group and the whole of the council and, like all good councillors, was a tireless champion for her ward and the people she was proud to represent.

“Her boundless good humour, enthusiasm and positive attitude brightened many a day and she will be missed by all who knew her.”