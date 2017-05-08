Twilight Walk raises £21,000 for charity

The Twilight Walk Inverurie has been hailed as a success after raising at least £21,000 for Cancer Research UK.

A total of 500 people took part in the 10k event on Friday, May 5.

Angie Shearer, one of the event organisers, said: “To have 500 people give up their time every year to join us for the Twilight Walk, which is now in its 8th year, to raise funds for Cancer Research UK’s work is incredible and we greatly appreciate the community’s support.

“We were extremely lucky with the weather again this year and on the night there was a fantastic buzz and community spirit.

“The team effort of all the participants, volunteers, the Garioch Sports Centre, the Fennel, Tesco Inverurie Community Committee, Art Deco Prosecco and our main sponsor J.G Ross who also donated cupcakes for all our participants and volunteers, was incredible – together, we will bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.”

The evening kicked off with speeches from Angie, Lorraine Coleman (Cancer survivor and event chair for Cancer Research UK’s Relay For Life Peterhead) who informed participants when she was at the Beatson’ Institute a few weeks ago, one of her volunteers met the scientist involved with creating the drug that saved her life.

Lynne Naysmith got everyone geared up for the walk with a fantastic warm up and the walkers got underway at 10pm.

The Fennel very generously donated small tipples of prosecco to the walkers just over half way round the route, giving everyone a little boost.

At the Fennel Rurie the bear was also out in force and Paul Douglas was very kindly helping photograph participants.

On return volunteer Alan Shearer entertained the participants with some live music as they enjoyed refreshments and the fabulous JG Ross cupcakes.

Art Deco Prosecco was also on hand to give away free prosecco from their prosecco van and certificates were handed out to all participants.