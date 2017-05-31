UN conference for local man

A Kemnay man is preparing to travel to New York to attend the UN conference on banning nuclear weapons.

Andy Hinton has been asked to attend the event on behalf of the SCND (Scottish Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament) team who will be monitoring, lobbying and reporting back to the support team in Scotland.

The session will conclude with the adoption of a treaty making nuclear weapons illegal in all countries that ratify the treaty.

The conference will be held from June 15 to July 7.

Speaking to the Herald, Andy said: “I am excited and very privilaged to have been asked to go. “I have never been to such an event before and it is quite a responsibility to represent the area.”

The Aberdeen & District CND will host a stall in Aberdeen City Centre outside M&S on Saturday, June 3 from 10.30am to 12.30pm to publicise the conference.