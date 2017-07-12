Unique fitness class comes to Inverurie

A dynamic fitness class called the Hour of Power is coming to Inverurie this summer.

The Hour of Power is a full body conditioning workout that pushes you to reach your fitness limits, combining cardiovascular exercise with resistance training and incorporates elements of yoga and pilates alongside the discipline of mental focus.

HOP instructor and personal trainer , Angie Michie, said: “It’s uncomplicated choreography and minimal use of equipment appeals to men and women alike and is suitable for all fitness levels.”

Hour of Power Aberdeenshire holds the unique position of being the only active class in Scotland, and whilst immensely popular in England the class hasn’t been long established in Aberdeenshire.

Angie started training with the DVD, to complement her endurance training but enjoyed the no nonsense style of the workout so much she was inspired to become an instructor.

Incorporating HOP into her training has enabled her to achieve fitness goals that were unimaginable just a few years ago such as completing the Coast to Coast and Etape Royale.

The HOP has been changing peoples lives for four decades and was pioneered in the 1980’s by Dragan Radovic.

His sons Rajko and Luka established Fitness 4x4 Ltd, the organisation behind this unique 4x4 training method and continue to inspire and support the HOP community around the world.

Free taster sessions will be held on Thursday 13 and Wednesday 19 July at 7pm in Tesco Community room.

For more details or to book a place in the classes please contact Angie on 07951 460050.