Unwanted Christmas gifts can make a difference to poorly pets

Santa may have finished his deliveries for another year, but if you didn’t quite get what you wished for remember that any unwanted gifts can make a huge difference to poorly pets.

Vet charity PDSA is encouraging animal lovers in Inverurie to donate their unwanted Christmas gifts to help raise cash for pets in need.

PDSA’s shop in West High Street is on the look-out for any unwanted, duplicate or unsuitable presents, such as gift sets, books, DVDs or clothes.

Toria Salisbury-Scott, PDSA Central Operations Manager, said: “Sharing gifts at Christmas is a real highlight of the year, but there are always a few gifts that just don’t take our fancy, from ill-fitting clothing to duplicate gift sets, or items that you’ll never need or use.

“Rather than storing them away and feeling wracked with guilt, your unwanted gift could help save a sick or injured pet. Why not donate them to a really worthwhile cause and help your local PDSA.”

PDSA shops raise vital funds to provide veterinary treatment to the pets of people in need.

The shops also welcome donations of good quality, second-hand clothing, homeware, books, toys and DVDs.

Toria added: “If you’re having a sort-out to make room for Christmas presents please think of PDSA and donate your pre-loved items. You can bring items to your local shop or call to arrange a collection.”

To contact PDSA’s Inverurie shop call (01467) 625343.