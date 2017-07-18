Visitors flock to Heritage Centre’s ‘pop-up’ exhibition

Visitors were welcomed in drives to the Garioch Heritage Centre on Saturday afternoon for a ‘pop-up’ exhibition of Betty Murdoch’s magnificent Doll’s House.

The house is on a grand scale and was built by Mrs Murdoch’s husband, Betty herself then set about decorating, furnishing and populating it.

The Doll's House was very popular

The attention to detail is amazing and each of the tiny inhabitants is dressed in hand-sewn or hand-knitted outfits.

The carpets are stitched in fine wool on canvas, and while much of the furniture was bought,

Betty made tub chairs by cutting down, covering and upholstering aerosol caps.

Every time you look, you see something you hadn’t noticed before.

A further important exhibit was Charlie Milne’s meticulously detailed scale model of the Inverurie Locoworks in its heyday.

The layout is virtually complete, with just a few finishing touches to be added, and attracted a great deal of attention and admiration.

Charlie himself was on hand to enhance visitors’ enjoyment by adding his explanation to what they were seeing, with a few anecdotes as well.

A range of photographs and a few of the Society’s pictures were on display and one of the ‘rooms’ laid out as it might have been in the afternoon, with the son of the house doing his homework at the kitchen table while his mother got on with some dress-making.

One visitor even found a sample of his own work in one of the collections of ‘best work’ schoolbooks laid out for people to see.

The Society was delighted with the support shown.

The Garioch Heritage Centre will open to the public properly in September this year.