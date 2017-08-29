Work steps up on new waste water plant

Work on Scottish Water’s new £21 million state-of-the-art waste water treatment works in Inverurie will step up a gear next week.

Preparatory work has been ongoing on the site of the new plant for the last few months and activity is now set to enter a new phase.

From Monday (September 4) a 20mph limit will be put in place on a small stretch of the B993 Keithhall Road to help ensure the safety of site workers and members of the public.

The restriction will be from the original treatment works to around 100 metres past the new site, east of the railway line, and is expected to be in place for the full duration of the main construction phase, expected to be around 18 months.

The multi-million pound investment is being delivered on Scottish Water’s behalf by its alliance partner ESD, a joint venture between Galliford Try, MWH Treatment and Black and Veatch.

The main work is taking place on existing Scottish Water land and will also include building new sewer pipework and upgrades to the existing plant.

Scottish Water are utilising Nereda - a new, innovative technology - on this project, to reduce energy usage, carbon footprint and to treat waste water even more effectively.

Inverurie will be the first time this process will be used in Scotland, although it has been tried and tested at other sites in the UK and across Europe.

Gavin Steel from Scottish Water said: “The work in Inverurie uses the latest technology to deliver long term improvements to waste water treatment and reduced running costs for our customers.

“The new treatment works will also be at a higher elevation, reducing the risk of flooding on site and helping to protect the local environment during flood events.

“With the ESD team on site, we will work hard during the construction process to keep local residents informed and to keep any disruption to a minimum.”

A four-week road closure on the B993 will be required at a later stage of the project and this closure will be notified well in advance and will be undertaken in full consultation with Aberdeenshire Council.