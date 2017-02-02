Work to begin on Bennachie trails

Visitors to Bennachie should be prepared for diversions or closures on two trails in February and early March as upgrade work takes place.

Forest Enterprise Scotland is carrying out improvement works on the Colony trail and will also make the Discovery trail accessible to all abilities.

The Colony trail will be closed from February 6-12 so that sections can be made less steep and flood damage can be repaired.

Work on the Discovery trail will begin on Monday, February 13 and it will be closed in sections for three weeks.

This route will be made less steep and will have rest points added along its length.

Dan Cadle, of the Forest Enterprise Scotland team, said: “I’m really excited to see work on these two trails start, especially the accessibility work on the Discovery Trail, which will open up this fantastic landscape to many more people.

“We hope to have everything finished by Friday, March 10, and as we do the work we will try to keep as much of the paths open as we can.

“We have to close off the sections we’re working on for safety reasons but we’ll do what we can to keep as much of the trail open as possible.”