Work to begin on Rail Station parking

Work will begin shortly on the creation of 36 additional car parking spaces at Inverurie Station, the ScotRail Alliance has announced.

Aberdeenshire Council, Nestrans and Luddon Construction will start work with the ScotRail Alliance on Monday, November 13 to complete the extension by Christmas.

Vacant land adjacent to the north west corner of the existing car park will be used to create the new spaces and there will also be resurfacing to a section of the current car park.

The works will include excavation, drainage, installing a vehicle restraint system, lighting, CCTV, surfacing and white lining.

The work will be completed in two phases to minimise disruption to users, with a partial closure to some of the existing car park planned during phase two.

When complete, the total number of spaces in the car park will have been increased to 140.

Peter O’Connell, Head of Stations & Retail Development at the ScotRail Alliance said: “Demand for our services through Inverurie continues to grow and with that comes the need for increased car parking.”

Councillor Peter Argyle, who is Chair of Nestrans, Deputy Leader of Aberdeenshire Council and Chair of its Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “The work is part of a phased development of the new Inverurie Transport Interchange and, in conjunction with the future provision of the new railway station at Kintore, creates a hugely positive impact for transport along the corridor and work on integrating our towns.”