Writer and broadcaster to launch business network event

One of the country’s most charismatic speakers is set to headline Business Gateway Aberdeen City and Shire’s inaugural Go Network event.

Organised by Business Gateway, this free event, which runs from 2 until 4pm. on June 29, will see Gyles Brandreth take to the stage at the Mercure Ardoe House Hotel.

The writer, broadcaster, and former MP will give a 20-minute talk on how best to engage an audience, whether it’s clients, investors, prospective clients or staff, leaving attendees plenty of time to ask questions, network, and expand their brand.

The afternoon, which is aimed at anyone thinking of starting, running or growing their own business, is the first of four Go Network events that will take place in locations throughout Aberdeen City and Shire over the coming year.

Andrew Burnett, operations director, Business Gateway Aberdeen City and Shire, said the event will provide more networking opportunities.

He said: “Because we work with local businesses on a daily basis we know that the vast majority want more networking opportunities and events that give them the chance to listen to experts.

“By developing Go Network we provide them with both in one afternoon.

“All four events in the series have been designed to appeal to those that are just about to launch an enterprise as well as seasoned business owners.”

He continued: “We also believe Go Network is unique to the region, providing businessmen and women with an opportunity to listen to exceptional speakers and expand their network of contacts for free.”

Gyles Brandreth’s career has ranged from being a Whip and Lord Commissioner of the Treasury in John Major’s government to starring in his own award-winning musical revue in London’s West End.

The former Oxford scholar has also won a number of awards as a public speaker, novelist, children’s writer, broadcaster, political diarist, journalist, theatre producer, and businessman.

Mr Burnett added: “We are delighted that Gyles will be our first speaker.

“His wealth of knowledge and experience will not only inspire those who attend the event but arm them with new ways of thinking that will help them as they look to get established and grow their businesses.”

Business Gateway advisers, accountants, lawyers, and representatives from major banks will also be in attendance at all Go Network events.

Booking for the event is essential. To reserve your free space at Go Network with Gyles Brandreth visit www.bgateway.com/aberdeen or call 01224 968174.