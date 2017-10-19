Young farmers in competitions weekend of fun

The North region of young farmers hosted a weekend of competitions on Friday 13 to Saturday 14 October.

Friday night kicked off the competitions with ten-pin bowling at Garioch bowling club, Inverurie.

The evening saw eight teams compete however Keith and District YFC took the top spot with their team made up of Ricky Henderson, Ross Duncan, Darren Davidson, Bradley Robertson, Gary Morrison and Jack Hendry.

East Aberdeenshire A team came second and Durris YFC were in third place.

The ‘King of the Pins’ title was won by Greg Cadger of East Aberdeenshire B.

The North region hockey competition was held at Meldrum Academy on Saturday which saw three teams battle it out for first place.

The winning team were from the Orkney district followed by East Aberdeenshire and Deveron & Speyside.

Six teams competed in the North region football competition with Echt YFC coming out on top with their team of Lynsey Brown, Craig Brown, Alec Dick, Ross Macaulay and Stuart Wilkie.

East Aberdeenshire A came in second place with the district’s B team taking third. Other competing teams were Deveron & Speyside, Orkney and Inverurie JAC.

The netball competition contained fierce competition from six teams seeing Orkney take their second championship home. The team consisted of Ellis Kerr, Signy Spence, Gina Marshall, Cherie Grieve, Inga Kemp, Ara Schofield and Erin Stout.

Garioch YFC came away with second and Vale of Alford in third. Other competing teams were Echt YFC, East Aberdeenshire A and B.

Saturday night concluded the weekend’s competition with the ‘Brains of the North’ quiz final held at Edwards Nightclub, Inverurie.

Three teams competed in a pub quiz format which saw reigning champions Turriff JAC reserve their title with their self-named team ‘Beasts from the East’ made up of Murray Stephen, Mark Delday, Fraser Chapman and Rebecca Cheyne.