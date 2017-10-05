Young musicians awarded by Rotary

The local heat of the Rotary Young Musician of the Year Competition 2017 was held on Monday, October 2 at Meldrum Academy.

A total of 22 young musicians from Meldrum Academy and the surrounding feeder primary schools entertained an appreciative audience of Rotary Club members, participants, family members and members of the local community.

The instruments played ranged from piano, through woodwind to euphonium, and strings from violin to double bass.

The winner in the younger age category, also Most Promising Young Musician overall, was P4 pupil, Imogen Fletcher, who gave a fantastic performance of The Wedding March and Energico on the piano.

There were nine super musicians in the P5-P7 age group, the winner here, Freya Reid, played two pieces on the cello, both performed with style and confidence.

The cello was a popular instrument, which was also played by Karenza Williams, winner of the S1-S3 age group.

Karenza played two very different pieces and was a well-deserved runner-up in the competition.

Winner in the S4-S6 age group and overall winner of the Young Musician of the Year Competition 2017 was Ruaraidh Williams, who gave a composed, relaxed, but also very expressive performance, which demonstrated the beautiful sound of a cello played well.

Ruaraidh will now go on to represent the Club at the District heat in Perth in February.

The Rotary Club would like to express its thanks to all of the young musicians who took part, the judges, Barry Drennan and Alison Moir, to Linda Moggach, Principal Teacher of Performing Arts at Meldrum Academy, to the accompanists, and to all who helped to organise the event.