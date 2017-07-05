Youngster donates hair to charity

A youngster from Rothienorman has had her long locks cut off in aid of charity.

Aoife Gauld (11) had 10 inches of hair cut off on Monday, July 3 that will be donated to the Little Princess Trust.

Aoife’s hair was cut by Jennifer Elrick at Five Salon, who very kindly did the cut for free.

As well as donating her hair, the youngster has also been raising money for the charity.

The Little Princess Trust creates wigs made of real hair and provides them to children across the UK and Ireland who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

If a suitable donated-hair wig can’t be found then the charity will purchase a wig that can cost up to £500 each.

Aoife set a fundraising target of £200 but she has smashed that by raising over £600.

Her mum, Kirstin, said: “Aoife wanted to do something for charity and had thought about getting her hair cut and donating the hair it before, but didn’t know much about how to go about it.

“When we looked into it on the charity website it suggested setting up a JustGiving page for donations too, although she never imagined getting so many donations.

“She is really happy to have raised so much money to go towards making wigs for children who really need them.

“Aoife is very grateful to everyone for their generous donations.”

If you wish to support Aoife’s fundraising efforts, donations can be made online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aoife-gauld.