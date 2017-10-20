Annual Garioch 200 swimming meet

It was another successful club meet for the Garioch Swimming Club at the weekend, with swimming clubs attending, from all over the north of Scotland.

GASC’s annual Garioch 200 is an excellent opportunity for young club swimmers to put themselves against each other in one of the first meets in the short course season.

The event, which is sponsored by Viking life-saving equipment, is held annually and is a major event in the swimming and North District swimming calendar.

It attracts clubs from all over the North of Scotland including the University of Aberdeen Performance team as well as Inverurie’s own local heroine Hannah Miley who participated.

The Inverurie club looked in fine form and were as impressive out of the water, picking up overall club winners, in their club kit sponsored by Inverurie smile care, as they were in the water.

President Dave Adams said: “There were some impressive personal bests for Garioch ensuring our young swimmers are ones to watch out for in the next year.

“If you have a budding young swimmer who would like to join our club, there is more information and contact details on our website: www.gasc.co.uk.”