Another win for new look Locos youth team

Locos Under 19s faced Culter Colts in the final match of the Murray Cup Qualifiers .

With both sides having qualified for season 17/18 A league football there wasn’t much at stake other than setting a marker for the season ahead .

The young Locos dominated the first half in terms of possession and territory but the final pass or finishing was not on a par with their quick passing game.

Six minutes before the interval finally saw the breakthrough for the Inverurie side when Reece Brown got on the end of a low cross to side foot the ball into the net from six yards .

1-0 at half time didn’t reflect the margin between the sides but Locos picked up the pace in the second period and an excellent free kick my the outstanding Andy Watt saw locos lead doubled.

A third goal came from Lee MacAllister who finished strongly from the edge of the box.

The final goal of the match securing a 4-0 win came from Lewis Duffy who headed home a fine Graeme Cochrane corner.

Another win for the young locos who with many new signings are still to fire on all cylinders but manager John Henderson delighted with another clean sheet and no goals conceded yet this season, three games in.

Next Saturday the league starts in earnest and Culter Boys are the visitors t0 the Garioch Sports Centre.