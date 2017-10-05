Bonarius and Mitchell score in Colony Park win

Colony Park kicked-off the G&A Engineering Cup first round tie at Peterhead in pretty much perfect playing conditions.

Colony immediately took command of the game but it was the Hearts striker who, following a break down the park, brought out a brilliant save from Faskin in the visitors goal.

With seven minutes gone, Colony’s pressure paid off. Marc Young made a great run down the left, cut inside and although his shot was blocked by Thomson, Mitchell followed up and placed the loose ball into the left corner.

Three minutes later Colony could have increased their lead when Morrison made great run down the left wing but when his cross was met by McKay, the referee ruled it offside.

Colony were dominating the match in all departments but when Bonarius was brought down just outside the penalty area, the resulting free kick, taken by him, was placed in the top right-hand corner with Thomson well beaten.

During a rare Hearts attack, they were awarded a free-kick just outside the area but Faskin brought off a brilliant save. The score remained the same and Colony went in at half time two goals to the good and a fair reflection on their play.

Chris Allsop replaced Mitchell Cheyne who had taken a nasty knee injury just before the break.

With ten minutes of the second half gone, Jordon Clark replaced Jamie Lind and made an immediate impact forcing a corner on the left hand side.

Unfortunately the home defence dealt with it well and the danger passed.

Hearts made a couple of substitutions with Mitchell replacing McDonald and Olajide coming on for McLeod.

Despite the changes Colony continued to play good football and a shot from McKay was turned away for a corner.

After 25 minutes Hearts made their third and final substitition when Calum replaced Masson.

Although Colony were dictating the play, it was Hearts who broke away and a shot from McDonald whistled over the bar.

With ten minutes remaining, Colony brought on Bisset for Mitchell but with no further scoring the match finished with Colony collecting all three points and their first clean sheet of the season with much credit going to Faskin in the visitors goal.