Colony get the job done

In manager Richard Davidson’s words, it wasn’t pretty but it was three valuable points earned in a hard - fought match.

In perfect playing conditions, Colony started well and took the game to Banchory but with the home side playing the offside game on a number of occasions, Colony were finding it difficult to finish some excellent build up play.

Both McKay and Strachan went close but it was the home side who took the lead after 18 minutes when a ball down the centre was collected by Close and his shot from 20 yards beat Grant at the right corner.

Colony continued to create chances and should have scored on a number of occasions but after 25 minutes the equaliser came when a cross from Strachan was headed back into the six yard box and turned in by Stuart McKay.

Banchory should have taken the lead again after 28 minutes but Simpson’s shot from 2 yards was put over the bar, but with half time approaching, a cross from the left was headed home by Kennedy-Colbert to put the home side ahead again.

Three minutes into the second half, Colony equalised through an own goal.

Jack Strachan did brilliantly on the left, and his cut back from the touchline was met by a Banchory defender just ahead of Stuart McKay, and the ball was turned into his own net.

Five minutes later, Colony took the lead when Banchory’s goalkeeper Buchan dropped a cross at a corner, and Kevin Bonarius forced the ball over the line.

Things went from bad to worse for the home side when Simpson, probably Banchory’s best player on the day, was shown a red card.

Minutes later, Travers came out worse when he tackled Colony midfielder Marc Young.

Play was held up for some time whilst the player was carried off on a stretcher.

Midway through the second half, Strachan brought a great save out of Buchan.

After 29 minutes, Colony introduced substitute Jordon Clark who made an immediate impact on the game and it was no surprise when four minutes later he increased Colony’s lead to make the score 4-2 when he followed up a McKay shot to force the ball home from close in.

Dorrat replaced McKay with 10 minutes remaining but it was Banchory who finished the match the stronger and caused a nervous end to the match after snatching a late goal, to make the final score 4-3 to Colony.